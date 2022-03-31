Tunisian President Kais Saied has dissolved parliament, which he suspended eight months ago following mass protests.

It came as the lawmakers on Wednesday convened online and voted to repeal presidential decrees that gave him near-total power since last year.

The president’s move termed the parliament’s move a “coup attempt”.

He said parliament had “lost its legitimacy” and had “betrayed” the nation – and the MPs responsible would be prosecuted.

Mr Saïed suspended parliament, assumed executive powers and moved to rewrite the constitution eight months ago. He has since ruled by decree.

Since then, anger at economic conditions in Tunisia has sparked street protests, some involving clashes with the police.