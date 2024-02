In 2023, U.S. Embassy Tunis, through its Impact Finance project:

Transformed 98 business owners into angel investors who launched 5 angel investor clubs to provide alternate funding to startups.

Enabled 95 credit institution staff to develop financing options for small businesses.

Guided 65 startups to pitch their ideas to local investors in 8 matchmaking events.

