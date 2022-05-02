The Trade Unions Congress (TUC), has called on government to give public sector workers a 20% cost of living allowance (COLA).

According to the the TUC, this will help better the lot of public sector workers across the country.

Speaking at this year’s May Day Celebration at the Black Star Square, the General Secretary of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, also called for an overhaul of government’s single spine salary structure, removal of petroleum taxes and an increase in the minimum wage to bring relief to the public sector workforce.

“I will like to conclude with a very very special request to you. Given the rising cost of living, we will like to humbly appeal to you, to use your executive powers to grant a cost of living allowance of at least 20% to all public service workers.

Here, I’m not talking only about those on single spine. I’m also talking about the Armed Forces, the Police Service, the Prison Service, the Immigration Service, the Fire Service and all the security and intelligence agencies. The cost of living allowance must also be extended to workers in the private sector who’re earning just GH¢365 per month”, he stated.

He also added that, “We also expect that this will be extended to all those pensioners on the SSNIT scheme who’re earning just GH¢300 a month.

Mr. President, this will not only cushion workers and pensioners from the harsh effects of inflation. But even more importantly, it will prevent mass poverty in this country amongst the working people, who’re contributing so much to the development of our country”.

Dr. Baah reiterated the increasing cost of living in the country, and wondered why Ghanaians continue to suffer, despite the country’s assets.

“Mr. President, Ghanaians are suffering too much. This is not the country that was envisaged by our leaders who fought with their tears and blood to gain independence for us.

God has endowed us gold, diamond, forest, ocean, oil and other resources, therefore nothing can justify the high incidents of severe poverty, destitution and suffering in Ghana today, 65 years today.

It is obvious to us that the numerous IMF programmes in Ghana did not work. It is also clear to us that the partisan approach to dealing with Ghana’s problems is not working”, he said.