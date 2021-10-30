An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 22-year-old tricycle rider to 10 years imprisonment for defilement.

Benjamin Akrofi Otumfuor is said to have defiled the victim, aged 14, in a classroom at a school in Otinibi, near Danfa in Accra.

Charged with defilement, Otumfuor, pleaded guilty and he was convicted on his plea.

According to the presiding judge, Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, before sentencing Otumfuor, she considered the age of the accused and the fact that he is a first offender.

Prosecution led by Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario told the court that the complainant is unemployed and she resides at Otinibi. Supt. Mario said the victim is 14 years old and the daughter of the complainant.

The prosecution said on September 8, this year, in the evening, the victim left the house to visit her grandmother at Otinibi, which was a walking distance from her house.

Supt. Mario said on her way, the convict lured her into one of the classrooms of the government school and had sex with her.

While in the act, the accused was caught by witnesses.

The prosecution said at about 7:00 pm the accused and the victim were sent, in their naked state, to the complainant’s house to report the matter.

According to the Prosecutor, the complainant in turn reported the matter to the Police and a medical form was issued to her to seek medical care for the victim.

The victim was treated and her medical form was endorsed. The prosecution said the accused was later arrested by the Police and arraigned after investigations.