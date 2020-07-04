Robert Lewandowski scored his 50th and 51st goals of the season as Bayern Munich lifted their 20th DFB-Pokal Cup after comfortably beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2.

Hansi Flich’s side dominated the first half, helped by Leverkusen’s sluggishness off the ball, and took the lead courtesy of a stunning free-kick from veteran David Alaba.

Bosz brought on Kevin Volland and Kerem Demirbay at the break but it failed to stop the tide with Lewandowski scoring the Bundesliga champions’ third after a long-range volley which went in after a howler from Lukas Hradecky.

Leverkusen gave themselves some hope when Sven Bender headed in from a corner but Lewandowski then added a fourth before a late Kai Havertz penalty as the Bavarians completed the league and cup double.

Bayern will now switch their attentions to a possible treble when the Champions League returns next month with the German side 3-0 up on Chelsea after the first leg of the last 16 tie.