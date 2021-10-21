The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has refuted reports that transport fares will be increased on Monday, October 25.

The Union’s General Secretary, Godfred Abulbira Adogma, said that although there has been a hike in fuel prices, the leadership is engaging government to scrap some taxes and levies imposed on petroleum products.

According to him, the Union will only increase transportation fares should government refuse to heed their plea.

“We have not said anywhere that lorry fares will be increased on Monday. We have tabled out certain things with the Ministry, but when the discussions fail, we will have no option than to adjust our fares to cushion us from the new prices of fuel,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Mr Adogma further added, “so the issue of a specific date of Monday is something we are all surprised. Government should really look at the fuel taxes and remove them because they are not helping.”

Some Ghanaians have asked for transportation fares to reduce following the government’s decision to remove the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levies on petrol, diesel, and LPG for two months as approved by the National Petroleum Authority.

But the GPRTU advised the public to be measured in their expectations for a reduction in transport fares.

The Union accused the government of acting in bad faith.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress has ordered the government to remove all taxes and levies it has imposed on petroleum products since it assumed office.