A transgender who identifies himself as Nino is currently in shock after he unexpectedly delivered a baby boy.

Well, this should be some level of shock mainly to people outside the LGBT bracket but shockingly, Nino was thrown into a state of perplexity.

What could have caused a transgender to be shocked at delivering a baby boy? That is the unanswered question on the minds of many.

According to Nino, he had the urge to visit the washroom to empty his bowels, but unknowingly he was actually going to deliver a baby.

Transgender in shock after he unexpectedly delivered a baby boy in the washroom [Video]

“I thought I needed to go to the toilet only to realize it was a baby. Doctors found out I had carried the baby to full term, yet I did not have any symptoms to indicate I was expectant,” he said.

According to Nino’s girlfriend Joseline, who is also transgender, they had planned that she would be the one to bear children when the time comes.

“I wish I was the one who got pregnant because he identifies as male. He did not know he was pregnant. We realized he was pregnant because he gave birth,” she said.

Speaking during the TV show Hooked On The Look, Nino said he realised he was transgender aged 18, and he started taking hormones.

“I look like a man, and my girlfriend looks like a woman because we take hormones,” he said.

On the other hand, Joseline, who is 22, divulged that she knew she was transgender at a young age as she would apply her mother’s makeup.

The couple from New York City said they have never left each other’s side since the day they met.

“We met four years ago on a dating website for people like us. We have been inseparable since,” Nino said.

The couple is now worried their son will be judged because of their identity. “Not many men deliver their own babies in the bathroom,” Nino said.