Residents of Takoradi have apprehended a young man suspected to have raided the Station B transformer centre of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The suspect and his accomplice, who are at large, are reported to have stolen several electrical components belonging to the power distribution company opposite the Takoradi cemetery on Saturday.

Sources say they were returning the next day to “finish the job” when they were spotted.

“According to those who caught the guy, ever since the last theft case, they have been vigilant. So, Sunday evening at about 7 pm they saw some young men scale the wall of Station B into the yard. They became alarmed. They monitored them and saw them working on some conductors with pliers. So, they went after them. They were able to catch one of them. The rest managed to escape.

“The young men decided to play the watch-dog role because according to them, they have learned that these theft cases are contributing to the localised outages. And they say, it is affecting their appliances.”

The Regional PRO for ECG, Benjamin Quarcoo, commended the young men who caught the thief and called for more of such vigilance to help arrest persons who are stealing from ECG.

“We are happy with how the public is helping us in arresting these unpatriotic members of society. We are encouraged to renew and sustain our efforts.

“The public should know that these theft cases affect all of us and must continue to offer the necessary assistance to arrest these thieves. And we are sure the localised outages, due to theft cases, will reduce,” he said.

He further noted that the Company will continue to pursue persons who have been targeting and stealing their installations, till the last culprit is caught.

“If they have decided to cause problems for us, then they should be ready. We will not relent in our efforts to ensure that everyone of them is caught.

“We will also take personal interest to ensure that they are duly punished in accordance with the laws of the country.”