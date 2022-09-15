Barely a year ago, traders at the Kumasi Central Market were relocated to the Race-course market to pave the way for the construction of phase two of the Kejetia redevelopment project.

But the traders are unhappy with the failure of the authorities to decongest the central business district while spaces at the Racecourse market remain empty.

They are calling on the Ashanti Regional Minister and Kumasi Mayor to help clear traders plying wares on pavements to move to the Racecourse market.

The traders claim there are enough empty spaces at the Racecourse market, both lockable and shared stalls, with the capacity to accommodate about 10,000 traders.

The traders believe business can be better if the regional minister and the Kumasi mayor are proactive in dealing with challenges inhibiting progress of the market.

Market queens for yam and fish sellers, Nana Yaafowaa and Grace Adjei Darko respectively blamed city authorities for doing less to decongest the city.

The traders also expect the authorities to help pave the way for construction of the third phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project.

Project contractor, ‘Contracta’, has engaged stakeholders on the demolition of the 20 percent space left for engineering work.

But they need space to relocate traders to be affected.

The market queens believe there is enough space at the Racecourse market to accommodate their colleagues.

However, poor road link to the Racecourse market is a major setback to business.

Majority of the traders who have shops and sheds at the market are now plying their wares on pavements at Kejetia, Adum and Dr Mensah due to the dusty nature of the road.

The road becomes unmotorable anytime it rains.

The traders fault city authorities for doing nothing to resolve the challenge.