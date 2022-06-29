Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, says the Trade Fair site is undergoing a major redevelopment exercise.

According to him, at the core of this transformation is the development of a state-of-the-art, world class Convention and Exhibition Centre, and a mixed use commercial facility, including hotels, corporate offices, retail and leisure centre.

The minister, who disclosed this in Parliament yesterday while answering questions in the chamber, indicated that some activities had been completed in respect of the redevelopment exercise.

He said the project concept and master plan design had been finalised, while the land title had been secured and the site cleared in readiness for construction works to commence.

“The Ghana Trade Fair Company is currently engaged with private sector investors to come to a financial close for the syndication of financing for the project,” he noted.