Weddings are a time of celebration for family members to come together and witness the marriage of their loved ones.

And one dad melted the hearts of his family as he went out of his way to extend a friendly hand to his ex-wife’s new husband on his child’s wedding day.

In an emotional video posted on TikTok by Kelsey Griffith, @GriffithK5, the bride and her father can be seen walking down the aisle together as per wedding tradition.

But instead of going straight to where the groom was waiting, the bride’s dad stopped in front of her mum and her stepdad and told the other man to join him in giving the bride away.

The two men then each linked arms with the bride and continued walking her down the aisle to meet her groom.

Kelsey captioned her video: “My dad surprised my stepdad by including him in our walk down the aisle.”

The clip has been viewed over three million times, and people can’t get enough of the heartwarming and touching moment.

One person wrote: “This is what happens when a parent loves his child with complete unselfishness.”

While another said: “Dad didn’t make it about him. He made it about his daughter. On her special day. That’s awesome!”

And a third admitted: “I’m crying at random people on TikTok again.”

Other commenters shared similar moving stories of dads and stepdads showing unconditional love to their daughters and stepdaughters on their wedding day.

Someone posted: “When my daughter married, her stepdad had a picture of her late dad in his pocket and when they did the father/daughter dance, he showed her he was with them all day.”

And another shared their own story, writing: “My dad gave up half of his father/daughter dance to my stepdad, I had no idea his plan until he did it. I was blessed with two amazing dads!”

Some commenters also pointed out the video should serve as a lesson to all other divorced parents.

One person posted: “If this doesn’t serve as a lesson to all divorced and or additional parents, I don’t know what does. Congrats to all of you. More parents could learn!”

While another wrote: “Now that’s respect and love! I wish all parents were like that. Putting their children’s best interest first.”