Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says his players “understand the consequences” of this weekend’s match against Arsenal.

Spurs host the Gunners on Sunday when Mikel Arteta’s side will enter the game with a one-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

While Spurs have top-four ambitions of their own, they know that victory against Arsenal would dent their rivals’ title challenge.

“We understand the importance of being at home in these kind of games to not let our biggest rival win in the biggest derby for us,” said Postecoglou.

“We understand the consequences of that. I am not going to dictate how our fans feel and what they feel is important.”

Spurs have beaten Liverpool and Manchester United at home this season, and Postecoglou says Sunday presents another chance for his side to measure themselves against a rival.

Should Arsenal get the win, however, they would at least briefly pull four points clear of chasing City, who play at Nottingham Forest later on Sunday.

Arteta, who spent five years at Arsenal as a player, says there is an even greater incentive to win the derby as a manager.

“There’s more motivation, if anything,” said Arteta. “You know what you can give to your people, which is a lot of joy and happiness if we manage to win the game.

“Obviously, when you have the chance to do that and that’s in your hand, you really want to make the most of it to try and make it happen.”

Manchester City’s 4-0 win against Brighton on Thursday trimmed Arsenal’s lead, with Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions having a game in hand.