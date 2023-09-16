Richarlison scored one goal and set up another as Tottenham struck twice in stoppage time to come from behind to beat shell-shocked Sheffield United.

The Brazil striker, who said this week he would “seek psychological help” for off-the-field issues he has been struggling with, came off the bench to head Spurs level eight minutes into the 16 that were added on.

He then turned provider by picking out an unmarked Dejan Kulusevski in the box for the Sweden midfielder to fire home the winner.

Until Richarlison’s intervention, Spurs’ unbeaten Premier League start under new boss Ange Postecoglou had looked to be coming to an end thanks to a Gustavo Hamer strike that crept in off the post.

The Blades had seemingly engineered a classic smash-and-grab away victory after soaking up pressure for long periods, with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham making a number of fine saves.

But Richarlison glanced home fellow substitute Ivan Perisic’s corner before Kulusevski won it to leave the gallant visitors – who had Oli McBurnie sent off right at the very end – broken-hearted.