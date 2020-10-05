Manchester United’s fragile defence was constantly exposed as they conceded four first half goals in a heavy and embarrassing home defeat to Tottenham.

After Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead from the spot in the second-minute, the hosts crumbled and found themselves behind just five minutes later.

Tanguy Ndombele was handed a gift to level the scores after Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw made a mess of their clearance, before Harry Kane released Heung-min Son whose cool finish gave Tottenham the lead in the seventh-minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Anthony Martial was shown a straight red for a slap on Erik Lamela, whose theatrical reaction gave referee Anthony Taylor no other choice.

And before the interval, United conceded twice more, with Kane registering on the score-sheet after Bailly gave up possession, and Son made it four with a clever near-post finish from Serge Aurier’s cross.

Their misery continued six minutes after the restart when Aurier drilled home Tottenham’s five, with Paul Pogba to blame for not tracking his runner. But Spurs weren’t finished there, as Kane scored his brace from the penalty spot after a rash Pogba foul on Ben Davies.

The victory moves Spurs to five, as Jose Mourinho made an astonishing return to Old Trafford, while shambolic United fall to 16th.