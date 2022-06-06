Total Petroleum PLC has announced the payment of a final dividend of 67 pesewas per share to shareholders for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

According to a circular from the Ghana Stock Exchange, all shareholders registered in the books of the firm at the close of business on Friday, July 1, 2022, will qualify for the final dividend.

In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Consequently, an investor purchasing Total shares before this date will be entitled to the final dividend.

However, an investor buying Total shares on or after Wednesday, June 29, 2022 will not be entitled to the final dividend

The final dividend will be paid from Friday, July 15, 2022.