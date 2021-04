Management of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has reacted to some publications in the media captioned ‘Woodfields Not Withholding Payments to TOR.’

In a statement, TOR said at no point in the ongoing product material balance between the two outfits has it been established that there is a shortfall in the product volumes of Woodfields Energy held in tanks at TOR to the tune of about USD5.7m.

Below is the full statement from TOR: