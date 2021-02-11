President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the promotion of 12 senior officers of the Prisons Directorate in pursuant to Article 207(3) of the 1992 Constitution.

The President has also promoted six Deputy Directors of Prisons (DDP) to Directors of Prisons (DOP).

They include Francis Omane-Addo, DOP In-Charge of Welfare; Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, DOP In-Charge of Services and Technical; Samuel Adjei-Attah, DOP In-Charge of Health and Samuel Akampure Akolbire DOP In-Charge of Operations.

The others are Hanson Adu-Awuku, DOP In-Charge of Agriculture and Ernest Asante-Adofo, DOP In-Charge of Human Resource Development.

In a statement issued by the Service on Wednesday, it said Isaac Kofi Egyir, who used to be the Director of Prisons (DOP) in Charge of Operations, is now the Deputy-Director-General of Prisons (DDGP) In-Charge of Operations.

Also, five Assistant Directors of Prisons (ADP) have also been promoted to Deputy Directors of Prisons (DDP).

They are Edmond Boye Odonkor, Raphael K. Tuekpe, Ali Kwaku Ababio, Martin Kweku Darku and Simon Yao Adzah.

The promotion, according to the statement, was done upon recommendation of the Prisons Service Council.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,842 junior officers have also been promoted to various higher ranks within the junior officer corps.

Below is the full statement: