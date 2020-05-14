English Premier League (GPL) side Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli was held at knife-point during a burglary in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two men broke into the 24-year-old’s house in north London, where he is spending lockdown with his brother and their respective partners.

He was threatened and punched during the incident and suffered minor facial injuries in a scuffle.

The intruders stole jewellery including watches. He has handed CCTV footage to the police.

“Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support,” he posted on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Spurs added: “We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him. We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.”

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Police were called at approximately 00:35 BST on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

“Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

In March, the family of the midfielder’s Spurs team-mate Jan Vertonghen was robbed at knife-point while he was away on Champions League duty.