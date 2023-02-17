Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has gone all out for her son, Andre, as he marks his 7th birthday.

Gifting him something out of the ordinary, Tonto settled on 10 plots of land for her only child which would be used to erect an estate named after King Andre.

The intent, she wrote in an Instagram post, is to secure her son’s future as she does not know how to number her days.

“I may not be alive in 10 years or 5years or 3years or 1year or 6months or 3months or the next day. BUT FOR EVERYDAY I LIVE I WILL WORK TO MAKING YOUR FUTURE A GREAT ONE..

Just like your Name KING you shall rule”.

Among other things, Tonto presented her son with 7 cakes, each symbolizing every sweet year she has spent with her son.

She was full of sweet words for her son whom she said has taught her love and how to be responsible.

“You’re my focus, you’re my light, you’re my pull… It’s how you hold my cheek and look into my eyes tell me mum you’re beautiful, your sweet voice when you call out to me and say ‘pretty please can I have chocolate’? When you know it’s not time to and you intentionally want to bribe me.. I love all of you KING. I thank you for this great partnership.”