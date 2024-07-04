Ivan Toney admits he was “annoyed” at being brought on during injury time against Slovakia, but insists he will “take my opportunity when I get it”.

England striker Toney was sent on for his first appearance of Euro 2024 in the final seconds of the round of 16 match with the Three Lions trailing 1-0.

Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick took the game to extra time, before Toney provided the headed assist for Harry Kane’s winner.

England manager Gareth Southgate said afterwards that Toney was “disgusted” at being introduced with a minute to go, but the player himself says he is ready to play any part at the Euros.

“It’s always going to be tough,” he said at a media conference on Wednesday when asked about his lack of minutes in Germany.

“It’s tough for all of us as we play week in, week out for our clubs. I have been in this position before and when I get an opportunity I’ll take it.”

Toney is an automatic starter when fit for Brentford, but has to play second fiddle to Kane for England in Southgate’s one-striker system.

The 28-year-old admits that can be frustrating, but he has worked with sports psychologists at his club to ensure he is ready for his country at any moment.

“At my club, there is a guy called Michael Caufield [a sports psychologist] and he talks about controlling your emotions,” Toney said.

“Yes, I was annoyed but there was still 30 minutes of football to play [including extra-time] and you have got to come out of that mood and focus.

“I feel like, people call them substitutes, others finishers. I think you have to be ready and there’s more than 11 players needed to win a tournament.”

Toney and England are preparing to face Switzerland in their quarter-final on Saturday in Dusseldorf at 17.00 BST.

Originally defender Luke Shaw had been due to face the media, but was replaced by Toney at the last minute as the left-back tries to regain fitness and face the Swiss for his first appearance at Euro 2024 after injury.

Shearer: England’s Euro 2024 starts here

England’s performances at Euro 2024 have drawn criticism, however they have reached the quarter-finals of a fourth successive major tournament under Southgate.

The England manager, despite pressure from fans and pundits, has made minimal changes to his starting XI throughout the competition.

He will be forced to make one change against Switzerland with central defender Marc Guehi suspended.

Former England striker Alan Shearer thinks that whatever decisions Southgate makes, now is when his players have to raise their game.

“He has got some difficult decisions to make,” Shearer told BBC iPlayer of Southgate.

“But whoever wins this tournament will have to make big decisions and be brave at times.

“This is time for England now to say ‘we’re in this competition, we haven’t played as well as we want to or can do and this is it’. This is where it has to start for them.”