Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is still in hospital and undergoing “tests and scans” after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Saturday’s Premier League match at Bournemouth.

Luton said Lockyer “is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined”.

Both sets of players were taken off midway through the second half as Lockyer received medical treatment.

The game at the Vitality Stadium was eventually abandoned.

The 29-year-old was responsive as he was carried off on a stretcher to applause and taken to hospital.

On Saturday, Luton said Lockyer was “stable and currently undergoing further tests”.

A day later the club provided an update, saying, “We understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition,” before adding that updates on the player “will be released via the club’s official channels when the time is right”.

“We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Following confirmation the game was abandoned on Saturday, both the Luton and Bournemouth players came back out on to the pitch to applaud the supporters, with Hatters manager Rob Edwards visibly emotional.

Lockyer collapsed during the play-off final win against Coventry in May and was taken to hospital.

He subsequently had heart surgery and was given the all-clear to return to playing in June.

The Premier League said in a statement: “The match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town FC has been abandoned due to a player medical incident.

“Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match.”

Luton called for players, staff and supporters “to come together” in support of Lockyer and his family.

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances,” Luton said.

“We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ [Lockyer’s] name inside the stadium at such a difficult time.”

Bournemouth responded to Luton’s update on Lockyer’s condition, saying: “We’re relieved to hear Tom is responsive.”

The club added: “Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time. We’d like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult moment.”