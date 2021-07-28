20-year-old Accra-based boxer beat a resilient Caicedo Carlos from Ecuador after a blistering final round to advance to the quarterfinals of the Featherweight Division in Boxing.

The Ghanaian led after the first round of exchanges on all five scorecards.

However, the South American stepped up a gear and got four out of the five judges to give him the second round.

With everything to fight for in the final round, Takyi went all out with a combination of punches.

He cut his opponent on the lid of his right eye but the Ecuadorian refused to back down until the bell ended the contest.

The Ghanaian went on his knees after he was given a unanimous decision.

He needs one more win to edge him closer into the medal zone.

He becomes the second Ghanaian boxer to advance to the next round after Black Bombers captain, Sulemanu Tetteh qualified to the Round 4 stage two days ago.

READ ALSO