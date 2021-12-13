Togbega Gabusu VI laid to rest

Thousands of mourners joined the chiefs and people of the Gbi Traditional Area to lay to rest their Paramount Chief, Togbega Gabusu VI, over the weekend at Hohoe, in the Volta Region.

The burial service climaxed the week-long mourning and celebration of the life of the traditional ruler, described as a devoted Christian, peacemaker and development-oriented.

It was preceded by a procession of Chiefs and Queens of the Gbi Traditional Area, escorting the mortal remains of Togbega Gabusu VI to the St. Francis College of Education football park.

The coffin of Togbega Gabusu being towed to the St Francis College of Education football park.

Togbega Gabusu VI was known in private life as Billy Bright Eli Komla Kumadie. He reigned between May 1989 and October, 2018.

He was an educationist, who served on boards of various institutions.

Togbega served as Vice and President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, where he proposed the use of the Togbega title for Paramount Chiefs.

Togbega Gabusu VI, who died after a short illness, was described by his family as a selfless, jovial but strict individual who was not lenient in rebuking anyone for wrongdoing.

His three wives recounted his commitment to Christian values, educating his children and great sense of humour.

His children, who affectionately called him ‘Opana’, eulogised him as a man with a big heart, indicating his demise is a “big blow” to them.

“We pay tribute to a great father, a man of humble beginnings who was not afraid to dream. A man with a big heart who genuinely cared for everyone, even strangers”.

The Gbi Traditional Council described Togbega Gabusu’s 29 years tenure as one that saw unification and development in the area.

“Togbega advocated for the expansion of members to the Traditional Council by seeing to the creation and installation of chiefs at Gborxome and Kpoeta Blave.

“Though human and thus fallible, he showed maturity and commitment to peace and unity to the extent that the dispute that erupted between our Muslim brothers and Gbis was resolved amicably paving way for our brothers to stay with us,” said Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe.

The President of the Volta Regional House of Cheifs, Togbega Tepre Hodo IV, eulogised the late Chief’s commitment to peacebuilding and development of the chieftaincy institution.

The Minister of Railways Development and Member of Parliament for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, said Togbega Gabusu VI made him believe that one should not give up on his dreams and aspirations because of setbacks and failures.

He said this advice guided him in all his endeavors including his political enterprise.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) described him as a peacemaker whose legacy is unmatched and recounted his relationship with the party and their leader, former President John Dramani Mahama.

“He left us as a peacemaker and we urge that we all remember him as a peacemaker. We have lost a beloved peace maker of our country, but we can all strive in our small ways also to become peacemakers and we believe that Ghana will be better for us”, said Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, NDC’s 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate.

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church described Togbega Gabusu VI as a King who laid down his life and selflessly served the church and his people.

The Moderator of the E.P Church, Rev. Lt Col Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (retd), in his sermon entreated Christians to pick a cue from the traditional ruler’s life and live lives worth emulating.