The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has described former President John Evans Atta Mills as worth celebrating.

Apart from being committed to excellence, he said, Prof. Mills’s desire was a “better Ghana that creates opportunities for all.”

Togbe Afede XIV stated this in his acceptance speech after he was elected chairman of the Advisory Council of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage at its inaugural meeting at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Executive Conference Centre.

“I deem it a great honour to be elected to serve as Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Memorial Heritage,” he added.

Togbe Afede XIV reiterated the need to continue the quest of President John Evans Atta Mills to ensure “A better Ghana that creates opportunities for all.”

Other members

At the meeting, Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye was also elected as Vice-Chairperson, with other members such as Kwame Pianim, Naa Alhassan Andani, Dr Cadman Mills, who joined the meeting via Zoom from the USA; Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni, John Henry Martey Newman and E. M. Commodore Mensah.

Other members of the Advisory Council are Prof. Agnes Attia Apusigah, Bebaako Mensah, Marufatu Abiola Barwuah, Kwaku Bram-Larbi, Dr Abena Oye Gyampo and Alhaji Ahmed Vanderpuije.

Background

The JEA Mills Memorial Heritage was launched in February this year to immortalise the persona and legacy of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

While highlighting the qualities Prof. Mills exuded, the memorial heritage will also bring his values to light, embodying his selfless ideals, commendable leadership and

unyielding integrity.

It will also focus on championing excellence in legal education to honour the 25-year commitment of the former President as a Law lecturer.