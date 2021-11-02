A one-year-old girl was rescued from a tiny gap between a train and a platform after she wandered away from her mum and tumbled down the narrow space.

The incident was filmed at Pengzhou Railway Station in Chengdu in Sichuan, China, on Sunday.

Mr Du, a witness at the scene, told local media the following day that the girl fell from the platform at around 7.45am.

The young girl, believed to be 16 months old, fell from the platform, trapping herself in the narrow space between the wall and a stationary train.

The train was due to set off in two minutes time and commuters informed rail staff about the incident so they could delay the departure.

They also cut the power to the train line while a staff member tried to lower himself to the girl’s position but was unable to do so, reports claimed.

Fortunately, the girl’s mum was able to squeeze between the gap and lift her daughter to safety with the help of bystanders.

The mother was then also pulled up by the passengers and staff.

Afterwards, the girl’s mother said that her daughter was unhurt in the incident.

Mr Du said: “The child was crying after falling down the gap, but she didn’t cry much after being rescued.”

He added that the train was only delayed by a few minutes.