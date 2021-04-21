Forty-one-year-old Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has taken to her social media page to show off a new full-sleeve tattoo she recently inked on her right arm.

The singer has shown that her tolerance level for pain is out of this world as she has become the latest African female artist to get a tattoo sleeve.

Tattoos are excluded from the non-suicidal self-injury, so relax and feast your eyes on Tiwa Savage’s fashionable display of bravery!

She shared her new body art on Instagram with photo and video evidence and captioned it : “Also known as 1ABG,” which translates to number one African bad girl.