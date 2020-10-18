Timo Werner scored his first Premier League goals for Chelsea but they twice blew the lead to draw 3-3 with Southampton in a Premier League thriller.

The Germany striker had a goal disallowed for offside but a minute later opened his account with a lovely dummy before racing into the box, holding off four defenders and lashing it into the bottom corner.

The Saints had an attacking line-up, including a second debut for Theo Walcott 15 years after his first, but their tactics played into the Blues’ hands and they went 2-0 up when Werner controlled Jorginho’s looping pass and lobbed the ball over the keeper and headed it in.

Frank Lampard’s side continued their onslaught and should have been further ahead but the visitors scored a goal out of nothing after a mistake from Kai Havertz with Che Adams threading the ball through to Danny Ings who rounded the recalled Kepa to make it four goals in four games.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men capitalised on another comical Blues blunder involving Kepa in the second half to equalise with Adams eventually smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

But the home side were back in front two minutes later when Werner squared the ball for Havertz to his first goal for the club, echoing their link-up play for Germany in the 3-3 draw with Switzerland in midweek.

Hakim Ziyech came on for his league debut in the closing stages but Chelsea’s performance levels and workrate dipped and the Saints equalised in the 92nd minute from Jannik Vestegaard’s glancing header.