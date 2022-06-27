Patrick Mawunyega, a 24-year-old tiler, who defiled a 15-year-old girl after helping her with her homework, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Mr Mawunyega said it was the victim who forced him to have sex with her. He, however, pleaded guilty and was charged with defilement.

The court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, convicted Mr Mawunyega on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant was the victim’s mother.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said the complainant used to live in the same compound with her family and Mr Mawunyega at Teiman.

The prosecution said on April 3, this year, at about 12:00 noon, the victim asked Mr Mawunyega to help her with the assignment given to her at school.

It said Mr Mawunyega in the process of teaching the victim, had sex with her.

The prosecution said the victim later informed the complainant about the act and Mr Mawunyega admitted the offense.

On June 5, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Police at the Adentan office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

On June 22, Mr Mawunyega was arrested by the Police and cautioned.

The prosecution said Mr Mawunyega admitted to the office and told the Police that, “it is the victim who constantly put pressure on me to have sex with her.”