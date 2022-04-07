

The National Disaster Management Organisation has revealed that about four hundred (400) kilometers out of five hundred and fifty (550) kilometers of Ghana’s coast have been swallowed by tidal waves.



It is clear that if nothing is done, about 150 kilometers left will be submerged too.

Communities in the Volta, Greater Accra and the Western Regions have felt the impact of tidal waves in different capacities in recent times.



The Ketu-South Municipality was hit on Sunday 3rd April, where homes and property were submerged. Prior to Sunday’s disaster, some communities in the municipality witnessed similar disaster a few weeks ago but have been denying evacuation suggested by government despite being displaced.



Houses at Apklabanya in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region were also equally flooded with tidal waves same Sunday.



Anlo Beach, a community of over six hundred residents in the Sharma District of the Western Region were also hit by the raging waves where hundreds of houses were washed away overnight including the only Primary School building in the community.



NADMO has presented some delivery items such as mattresses, used clothes, water and food stuff etc. to the devastated victims in these communities.



At Anlo Beach, the Director General of NADMO, Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh, addressing a gathering of chiefs and residents, revealed that greater parts of the country’s coast have been submerged by the raging sea waves.



“Government cannot always be presenting relief items after disasters, hence a critical decision is underway to prevent further occurrences. Ghana’s coast is about 550 km and out of this, about 400km have been swallowed by the sea,” he said worriedly.



He is appealing to residents in affected tidal wave areas to come to terms with government to prevent more disasters along the coast.