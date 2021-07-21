A truck has run over three women at 99 Junction at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

The deceased are 18-year-old Edna Etison, Issah Wasila, aged 25, and one other whose identity is not immediately known.

A witness told Kasapa News that the three were buying fried yam by the roadside when the truck rammed into them.

It was revealed that the truck failed its brakes as it was descending a hill, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The driver is said to have started honking to alert pedestrians and bystanders, but unfortunately the victims did not get the signal.

The truck run over the three women and drugged them along until it rammed into a nearby storey building.

It took personnel from the Ghana Police Service and passers-by a couple of time to retrieve their dismembered bodies which were trapped under the truck.

The bodies have since been deposited at the morgue of the Swedru Government Hospital pending further police action.

The driver of the truck and three other occupants of the truck, who sustained injuries, are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.