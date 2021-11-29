Three persons, including a mother and daughter, have been burnt to death after a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, exploded.

The incident occurred in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Nigeria on Sunday, November 28.

According to reports, the tanker overturned around 04.45 am while making its way inbound Rounder from Oju-Irin, Lafenwa area of Abeokuta.

Men of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, Police, Federal Road Safety Corps and the firefighters were working to put out the fire.