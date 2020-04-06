A healthy family is the happiest family. Milind Soman’s family surely believes in following this fitness mantra. Former supermodel and marathoner, Milind Suman, might be one of the fittest stars. However, his wife, Ankita Konwar and mother clearly take their fitness very seriously too.

While the lockdown has forced many to spend time indoors, Ankita and Milind, who are both pro marathoners are exercising at home and have been actively sharing their workout sessions on social media.

In one of the recent videos, joining them was Usha Soman, 81.

In one of the most recent videos, Ankita, 28, was seen exercising and performing one-legged box jumps with her mother-in-law, Usha.

Usha Soman, who is 81 years old, showed no signs of slowing down as she matched every step and move with Ankita’s, that too wearing a saree!

Isn’t that some fitness motivation for a Monday?

Taking to Instagram, Ankita wrote:

“In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured.” Addressing her mother-in-law, Ankita wrote: “If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more.”

Milind, too, shared the video on social media and captioned it, “My girls.”

This healthy family is definitely making the best use of their time and staying fit while staying at home during the quarantine time.

While Ankita is a pro runner and just as healthy as her husband Milind, Usha Soman does not stay behind. Whether it is running a race or doing push-ups, she is an example that fitness has age no bar!

Milind Soman often features posts of his mother exercising or competing in challenges with him. In 2016, she also ran a barefoot marathon with him which went viral on the internet. How inspiring is this!

What is keeping you from working out now?