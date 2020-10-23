Independent presidential candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker has promised to get every region one helicopter each to serve as emergency health responders if voted into power.

According to Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, these aircrafts will serve as a means of transporting the sick or injured people from one city to the other.

“We have said the regionalisation policy which is the headlines of our government, every region is going to get a helicopter, emergency responders who will immediately respond to the site. We are going to have trauma centers strategically placed where helicopters, nurses and doctors who are able to respond to those emergencies to be airlifted to those trauma centers” he said

On how he is going to fund this project, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker says as president of Ghana he will not take any salary. He will rather dedicate that money to helping improve the state of affairs in the country.

“Somebody will ask me how are going to fund all that, I have said, I am not going to take salary as a president for the four years we will be in power. I am making it public that I will not take that salary.

“We are going to cut a lean in government, wastage is going to be stopped and we are going to make sure that the resources that are used in this country are used judiciously.”

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker first launched a bid to be president in 2016.

He is among many candidates who were disqualified by the Electoral Commission at the time, speaking an uproar.

He later took legal action against the EC to reinstate his candidacy in the 2016 elections, but that did not yield positive results.

This year, he is looking at contesting the elections again stemming from his desire to see his country develop.

He teamed up with several individuals who have launched their bids to run for president as independent candidates.

He comes into the race with lots of experience in leadership. He is currently the lead consultant/collaborator for a Dublin Ireland and Infrastructure Development Group operations in West Africa.

He has also spearheaded and championed the redevelopment, expansion and beautification of the Accra-Tema motorway.

He advocated for the Ghanaian majority ownership of the National Telecom system during the privatisation of Ghana Telecom to Vodaphone by the Kufour administration.

Born in Larteh in the Eastern Region of Ghana on December 24, 1955, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker is the youngest of nine children.