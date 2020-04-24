Award-winning actor, Majid Michel, has exhibited his barbering skills by giving his fellow actor, John Dumelo, a nice haircut.

Mr Michel, who is a born-again Christian and a preacher of the Word, is a household name when it comes to Ghanaian movies.

In a photo, he was seen with a shaving machine in what appeared to be barbering saloon as he trimmed Mr Dumelo‘s hair nicely.

The haircut appeared beautiful with Majid giving Mr Dumelo a nice trim to fit the actor and Member of Parliament aspirant.

MORE

I have always been a pastor – Majid Michel

Coronavirus: John Dumelo launches GH¢200K initiative to support small scale businesses

Captioning the photo, Mr Michel wrote a simple sermon: “God did you see me reading the Bible? I read it today. So now will you answer my prayer? Now will you be pleased with me? Listen… if you choose never to read the Bible again, God will still love you. But if you don’t read the Bible, you won’t love God because you won’t renew your mind and you won’t understand these things I’m talking about.”