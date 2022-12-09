Controversial actress Akuapem Poloo has revealed she has always been a damsel since birth.

The 32-year-old backed her claims with a throwback photo she shared on her social media platform which captured her state when she was just a baby.

Months-old Akuapem Poloo was photographed donning a white camisole playsuit as she posed for the camera.

With her hands lifted above, she looked straight into the camera for one of the earliest pictures she had ever taken.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Poloo remarked that she has always been sexy from birth, courtesy of her curvy physique.

She has a slender look complimented by a protruding hipline, but her God-given beauty has never changed.