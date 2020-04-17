Red maybe synonymous with Indian weddings and brides, but we do end up coming across pretty ladies who dare to be different and we recently came across one such bride.

Well, the bride broke all the wedding style rules and opted for a white bridal lehenga, and boy she looked beautiful. We are talking about bride Shikha Khetwani, who ditched the traditional red lehenga and picked up a white one by ace couturier, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.



The simple yet breathtaking lehenga featured white with pink floral print all over, along with a dupatta of the same pattern. Shikha teamed up the elegant lehenga with a an embellished blouse with gota patti work in gold and intricate pink thread-work.



The pretty bride tied up her hair with a floral bun that is trending these days and her make-up by celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor featured blush pink cheeks and pink lipstick.



Photo: Isrrani Photography