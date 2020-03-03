Joel Shaw was just 11 when he lost his tragic battle against cancer on the exact same day his mum, Julie, had died in a drowning accident six years before.

His devastated dad, Dave, believes his late wife, who was just 34 when she tragically drowned, planned her son’s final days from heaven and that she is now “looking after him”.

Dad-of-three Dave said: “Everything was exactly the same, down to the day and the date, Saturday, February 8. Even the weather was the same; stormy and windy.

“Joel had a white coffin, just the same as his mum’s and his funeral was held at the same place.

“I don’t feel the date was a co-incidence at all.

“I think Julie was looking down on her baby, and she wanted him with her. It gives me some comfort to know that Joel is being looked after by his mummy.

“He missed her terribly after she died; sometimes he would go very quiet and his lip would come out and we called them: ‘Mummy Moments.’”

The 52-year-old, from Grimsargh, Lancashire was blown away by his son’s incredibly brave reaction when he was told his illness was terminal.

Dave explained: “Joel asked the consultant outright if he was going to die, and when he said yes, Joel shook his hand and told him: ‘You tried your best.’

“His bravery was astounding. He talked a lot about his mum in the days before his death. He knew he was going to see her again.”

Joel was the youngester of Dave and Julie’s children and was a massive football fan.

Dave said: “Joel was a brilliant footballer, he was top scorer in his team, and he loved sport; I watched him play every week.

“He was very bright at school, hardworking and clever and his reports were always brilliant.

“He lived life at a hundred miles an hour, always smiling, always full of energy. We thought he was going to achieve so much in life.”

In 2013, Dave and Julie decided to separate, but the decision was amicable, and they shared the care of their children, Jake, Jasmine and Joel.

Dave said: “One weekend in February 2014, Julie was planning a night out and I had the children