Some suspected thieves have broken into the Electoral Commission (EC) office at Kodie in the Affigya Kwabre South Constituency in the Ashanti Region and made away with some vital gadgets.

The hoodlums reportedly took away two laptops that are said to contain some important information of the EC.

So far, it is not known whether or not the robbery incident, which occurred on Friday, June 6, is related to partisan politics.

According to a police report sighted by Daily Guide, two suspects, identified as Eric Oteng Asamoah, 29, and Samuel Nti, 18, have been apprehended by the police in connection with the thievery.

The robbers stole a 41-inch flat screen television set, ABI Step Down (voltage protector), one HP Laptop and a black and silver coloured Omatic Laptop and vanished into thin air.

The report said the theft took place in the evening around 7:00 p.m. when the EC office was quiet.

The robbers allegedly entered the office through the back door and rushed into the EC’s ICT centre where they stole the items.

It said around 9:20 p.m. on June 6, few hours after the theft, one Alexander Eshun, a staff of the EC in the Affigya Kwabre South Constituency office at Kodie, visited the station and lodged a complaint of robbery in the office.

It said after lodging the complaint, the complainant led the police to the EC office and after a thorough assessment, the police realized that indeed a theft had taken place there and quickly initiated an investigation.

Through the investigation, suspects Asamoah and Nti were apprehended and have since been detained in police custody as police investigators are still probing the case to get to the bottom of it.