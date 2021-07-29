Thief served with beer after residents taught him a bitter lesson

The idea of handing over thieves to police has been described by some Takoradi residents as archaic, as they device new methods of handling criminals.

The Western Regional capital has for some time been in the news after an unusual punishment was meted out to a suspected thief who stole some electric cables.

The thief was forced to laugh and dance, while residents descend on him.

In a similar yet extreme manner, another plantain and car parts thief became the victim of these residents.

The mid-adult was apprehended after the residents monitored his movement and caught him with a bunch of plantain and some car parts, after frolicking the area for days, they said.

After he failed to identify the owner of the items, the residents tied a rope around his waist and paraded him in the area.

A volunteer group for sanitation made him distill the choked and smelly gutters while supervising him.

After the communal labour, some residents shaved a cross sign in his hair, as a symbol of repentance from thievery.

Exhausted and sweaty as he was, the Takoradi inhabitants gave him the last, yet enjoyable punishment. He was served with chilled beer and ordered to unleash all his dance moves.

Some of the residents, who spoke to Adom News, said the police have proved unreliable in punishing criminals when they are marched to the station.



