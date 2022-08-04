Nigerian superstar Davido received a warm welcome at the Kotoka International Airport when he touched down in Ghana with his 30B Gang.

In no time after he was spotted at the arrival aisle at the terminal 3, a thick crowd trailed Davido amid hailing.

Some airport officials struggled to get photographs with the superstar, while others managed to hug or shake him.

OBO, who is known for his generous stunts, proved one more time that he has a large heart by giving out dollars to the airport officials who were present.

Ghana is gradually becoming Davido’s second home, and the reception he is always given is one reason, he disclosed, why he enjoys his stay in Ghana.

Aside vacation purposes, he usually visits the country to secure collaborations with other A-listed artistes.

Watch video below: