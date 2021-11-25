Mo Salah and Thiago Alcantara were on target as Liverpool maintained their perfect record in the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over FC Porto at Anfield.

Thiago broke the deadlock when he rifled in a sublime first-time strike from 25 yards out on 52 minutes.

Salah then made sure of the points with a stylish turn and shot from the right with 20 minutes remaining.

It was far from vintage Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp’s men could be forgiven for taking time to find another gear having already guaranteed top spot in Group B with two games to spare.

As a result the Reds boss inevitably shuffled his pack for the contest with 19-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton being handed a Champions League bow.

The visitors looked to take advantage and created the better openings in the first half but only Otavio will know how he failed to finish off a rapid break from 10 yards out.

Mateus Uribe also went close with the game still goalless in the second half, but once Liverpool moved ahead there was only ever one winner.

The Merseysiders will now finish off their Group B campaign at AC Milan on December 7 while FC Porto are at home to Atletico with all three sides still in contention to progress in second spot.