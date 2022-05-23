Liverpool will probably be without influential midfielder Thiago Alcantara for their Champions League final against Real Madrid after he was injured on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

The Spanish playmaker set up Sadio Mane with a cute backheel in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. However, he limped off shortly before halftime after appearing to pull a muscle while kicking the ball.

“I think he’ll be out of the final but I don’t know. He’s limping, so it’s maybe not the best sign,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

Liverpool already have doubts over the fitness of defensive midfielder Fabinho, who suffered a muscle problem against Aston Villa on May 10 and missed the club’s FA Cup triumph on penalties over Chelsea the following week.

The Champions League final in Paris on 28 May is a rematch of the 2018 showpiece in Kiev which Real Madrid won 3-1 after Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was injured early on.

At least the Egyptian looked to have shaken off a knock in the win over Wolves by coming on and scoring their second goal to finish as joint-top Premier League scorer this season.