The representative of Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo, has responded to media reports linking the Ghana striker to a move to Asante Kotoko.

Striker Gyan, 34, has been constantly linked to the Ghana Premier League giants ahead of the new football season.

Media reports suggest that the Chief Executive Officer of Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, wants to sign the former Sunderland forward.

But in an interview with Graphic Sports, Mr Addo said they were yet to receive any offer from Kotoko.

The Ghana FA Executive Council member explained that the constant links with Kotoko is because striker Gyan once professed his love for the club.

He, however, indicated Gyan’s readiness to join the club if they meet his demands.

“Kotoko have said they like him because he once stated that he’ll one day play for Kotoko, but for now no club has approached him with any offer,” Mr Addo said.

“Gyan has had offers from Europe and Asia but if Kotoko can meet our terms, then why not?”

The striker, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, is without a club after being released by Indian top-flight side, NorthEast United in January.

He has played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Kayserispor, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG among other clubs.

He also played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.