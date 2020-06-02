In the affairs of the world, having wealth is really important. Africa Facts Zone has published the top eight richest people in Africa.

Aliko Dangote leads the lot with a $9.5 billion wealth followed by Nicky Oppenheimer from South Africa who commands great riches in the tune of $7.5 billion.

Another Nigerian who made the top eight cut is Mike Adenuga with a total wealth of $5.8bn (N2,244,600,000,000).

These are the top six countries with most population in Africa (see Nigeria’s position) Rabiu makes the third citizen from the country with $3.2 bn (N1,238,400,000,000).

Below is the full list:

1. Aliko Dangote $9.5bn (N3,676,500,000,000)

Dangote, worth $9.5bn (N3,676,500,000,000), is a Nigerian businessman and he is the chairman of Aliko Dangote Group. The 63-year-old man was born in Kano.

2. Nicky Oppenheimer – $7.5bn (N2,902,500,000,000)

He is a South African businessman with a net worth of $7.5 bn (N2,902,500,000,000). He was formerly the chairman of De Beers diamond mining company and of its subsidiary, the Diamond Trading Company, and former deputy chairman of Anglo American.

3. Naseef Sawiris – $6.3bn (N2,438,100,000,000)

Born in 1961, he is the scion of the wealthiest family in Egypt. Since 1982, Sawiris has held senior positions with several popular organisations.

4. Mike Adenuga – $5.8bn (N2,244,600,000,000)

A Nigerian businessman and telecommunications mogul, he is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Globacom. His telecom company has a presence in some African countries like Nigeria and Benin.

5. Johann Rupert – $4.9bn (N1,896,300,000,000)

Johann Peter Rupert is a South African-born entrepreneur and the eldest son of business tycoon Anton Rupert. Rupert is into luxury goods and the owner of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA. A collage of Aliko Dangote, Johann, Rabiu, Mike Adenuga.

6. Issad Rebrab – $4.5bn (N1,741,500,000,000)

Issad Rebrab is an Algerian businessman and is considered to be the CEO of the biggest private company in Algeria, Cevital industrial group.

7. Mohammed Mansour – $3.3bn (N1,277,100,000,000)

Mohamed Mansour is another Egyptian billionaire businessman and former politician. He is the chairman of Mansour Group. His company is the second biggest in Egypt going by revenue.

8. Abdulsamad Rabiu – $3.2bn (N1,238,400,000,000)

He is the founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate in cement production, sugar refining, and real estate.

In early January 2020, Rabiu merged his privately-owned Obu Cement company with listed firm Cement Co. of Northern Nigeria, which he controlled.