The Religious Affairs Minister says that his ministry and security services will conduct random checks at religious facilities to ensure the complete compliance of health and safety protocols.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Kofi Dzamesi, said that these checks are to ensure that the appropriate health measures are being observed while the country is battling the coronavirus.

“The church, mosques or other bodies that violate the protocols will be dealt with appropriately, they could be closed down and the leaders held liable,” he stated.

His statement comes after President Akufo-Addo announced the easing of restrictions which included the opening of churches and mosques.

These institutions are allowed to have at least 100 people at the premises with health protocols being observed.

Mr Dzamesi stated that the protocols religious institutions must follow included social distancing, use of thermometer guns to check temperatures and creating isolation centres in the facilities to house potential coronavirus victims.

“Spend at least five minutes of service time to educate people on Covid-19. Display approved health promotional materials about Covid-19 at vantage points to remind people to keep to social distancing protocols, wearing of masks, regular hand washing, coughing and sneezing etiquettes,” he added.

Mr Dzamesi stated that district assemblies have also been tasked to ensure that the directives are being followed by the religious bodies.

“Every Church or Religious body must be registered with the Registrar General’s and their church or worship premises registered with the appropriate Municipal, Metropolitan or District Assembly. “