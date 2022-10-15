Pe Awiah Awumpaga II, Paramount Chief of the Paga Traditional Area, is optimistic Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will wear the ultimate crown in politics by becoming the president.

He has promised to support him with prayers to ensure that what the Almighty holds for Dr Bawumia is achieved in the future.

“I am optimistic you will wear the ultimate crown. I invoke the gods to guide and protect you on your journey which I am certain will come to pass”, he disclosed at his Palace in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region on Friday, 14th October 2022.

Vice President Bawumia acknowledges cheers from an enthusiastic crowd

According to him, the Vice President is his son and therefore will always pray for him so that God will be his shield and guard in order to advance and wear the ultimate crown.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was at the Paga Pio’s palace as part of his working visit to the Upper East Region.

The blessings of the Chief come days after the Bolewura, Sarfo Kutuge Feso I, made an emphatic prediction about the political future of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Vice President Bawumia and his delegation with the Paga Pio

“Your Excellency, this is the 3rd or so time that you have familiarized yourself with this Palace. The first time you came here during the campaign, I gave you only one sentence; that victory is a foregone conclusion. So victory for you is a foregone conclusion,” the Bolewura boldly told Dr. Bawumia.

“Take that sentence from this palace. Your victory is a foregone conclusion,” the Bolewura added.