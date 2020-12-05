Having glowing skin can be one aspect of beauty that can be daunting, but when done right produces a high result and we know that a woman who has good skin exudes some kind of confidence one cannot explain.

There are so many beauty tit-bits out there that work for some while they don’t for others.

You can relate very well when you walk to the beauty salon, pharmacy or even glancing through a high fashion magazine out there and you would have come across over a thousand beauty products that have been described as the best product for your skin and it can be so tempting that you buy to just try and by the time you use it for a day or two you react harshly to that particular product.

Well, we won’t wholly blame that product. This is because most people have no clue as to what skin type they have, not knowing your skin type is so suicidal because you would be harming your skin pores with harsh chemical products that are not meant for your skin type.

Before we continue there are about five skin types which every person falls under one.

These skin types are Normal Skin, Oily Skin, Sensitive Skin, Dry Skin, Scaly Skin. Here’s what you need to know about these five skin types because with the knowledge, getting the right beauty regime and products for your skin would be much easier.

Normal Skin: This skin is neither too dry nor too oily. It has regular texture, no imperfections and a clean, soft appearance, and does not need special care.

Sensitive Skin: Sensitive skin is more prone to react to stimuli to which normal skin has no reaction usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort, such as heat, tightness, redness or itching.

In other words, this kind of skin type usually is very delicate and can react easily to any foreign products on the skin.

Dry Skin: dry skin is caused by external factors such as the weather, low air humidity and immersion in hot water, and it is usually temporary. However, for some people it may occur more often and even be a lifelong condition.

Oily Skin: Oily skin has a porous, humid and bright appearance. It is caused by excessive fat production by sebaceous glands, and usually determined by genetic and/or hormonal causes.

It is frequent in adolescents and young people under 30 years old, and usually related with the occurrence of acne.

Now that you have some knowledge about the various types of skins, we believe you have found the skin type you have. It wont be difficult now to recommend some natural skin regime which are 100% natural as we are falling on our rich home-grown fruits to get a glowing skin.

Your mind right now is really can fruits actually give me a glowing skin, A big YES! the next few lines would give you some fruits you have probably been giving little attention to and its usefulness is abound with nutrients even the most costly beauty products out there cant give you the same result.

Trust us it isn’t always about having the most expensive products in your beauty room that can give you a glowing skin, no it is about the food, fruits you eat that can make that magic, did we say how less expensive this is no need to break the bank to achieve a Menaye Donkor, Berla Mundi or a Yvonne Okoro Skin.

Well, since time immemorial, we have been hearing enough about the benefits of fruits for our health and skin. Hence, in this post, we have decided to list some fruits that comes into our mind which you should consume to achieve the best version of your skin.

Oranges

One common fruits which can be found just about anywhere you can think of, if you are living on this side of the world, Oranges are being sold for 3 for 1 cedis, so I do not understand why I cannot spend at least spend 3 cedis buying an Orange(s) since there are good health benefits in getting a good skin and this is because, Daily Vitamin C intake is mandatory for radiant skin.

The natural oils present in oranges keep your skin hydrated, making it look plump. Vitamin C is known to aid in collagen production, which keeps your skin firm and reduces the appearance of signs of aging.

How To Use

A. In Your Diet

Eat half an orange everyday.

You could even consume freshly squeezed orange juice. Avoid the pulp if you have ulcers in your stomach.

You could make a tasty orange smoothie or add it to your salads.

B. For Pigmentation

Apply plain, freshly squeezed orange juice to your pigmentation spots.

C. For Oily Skin

Mix 3 tablespoons of orange juice with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Add a pinch of turmeric to the mixture along with 2 tablespoons of gram flour. Apply it as a pack and leave until dry (around 15 minutes). Rinse off thoroughly with lukewarm or cold water.

D. For Dry Skin

Mix 3 tablespoons of orange juice with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Add half a teaspoon of milk to the mixture along with a pinch of turmeric and one teaspoon of honey. Apply it to your skin and leave it on for 10 -15 minutes.

2. Papaya or Pawpaw

Carica papaya or simply ‘Papaya’ or ‘Pawpaw’ as most of us call it, is a naturally moisturizing agent that helps keep your skin hydrated and soft when used. Rich in Vitamin A, C and B, this fruit can prove to be effective in maintaining good skin health.

Pawpaw can also improve your digestive system and prevent constipation. This, in turn, aids in clearing up your skin. Studies suggest that this fruit can also speed-up the wound healing process. So what more prove do you need to start having fruits as your diet to get that glowing skin you so desire.

How To Use

A. In Your Diet

Eat a bowl of pawpaw in the morning as part of your breakfast.

Papaya smoothies are also a good option. Blending the fruit with some lemon juice will make for a tasty drink.

B. For Smooth Skin

Mash some pawpaw pieces in a bowl and apply them onto your skin. Leave it on for 10 minutes.

C. To Reduce Pigmentation

Mash a few pieces of pawpaw and mix with lemon juice. Add a pinch of turmeric. Apply to the affected area and wash off after 10 minutes.

D. To Moisturize Dry Parts Of Your Skin

Mix mashed pawpaw with half a teaspoon of almond oil and apply to the affected area. Wash off after 10 minutes.

E. Papaya Scrub

Mix mashed papaya with 1 teaspoon of an orange peel. Add a tablespoon of rosewater to the mixture if you have oily skin. If your skin is dry, you can use honey.

3. Lemon

Lemon is popularly used in a number of skincare products. From anti-acne creams to anti-aging lotions, this citrus fruit can prevent a host of skin issues.

Rich in Vitamin C, lemon can help reduce signs of aging, hyperpigmentation and scarring, so why not buy a handful of lemons at a more cheaper price and use it in its raw state rather than using a 50 cedis beauty products that has lemon in it but unfortunately have gone through some chemical process. Lemon is also a natural bleaching agent.

It helps reduce sun damage and tan. Addressing a host of skin issues, this ingredient should be made a mandatory part of your skincare regimen.

How To Use

A. In Your Diet

Lemon juice water with a teaspoon of honey added to it should be the first thing you drink in the morning.

You can add lemon juice to your salad and even your curries while you consume them.

B. For Tan

Add freshly squeezed lemon juice to a teaspoon of sugar and mix the two. Rub it onto the affected areas and leave it on for 10 minutes. Wash off with cold water.

Note: Make sure you do not scrub your skin too hard to prevent it from getting dry.

C. For Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles

Mix one teaspoon of lemon with one teaspoon of milk. Gently apply to your under-eyes. Make sure you do not allow the ingredients to enter your eyes to prevent burning. Leave on for 10 minutes and rinse off with cold water.

D. For Pigmentation Spots

If you have oily skin, applying lemon juice alone to your affected areas is recommended. However, if your skin is dry, mix a few drops of lemon juice with some coconut oil.

E. For Acne Scars

Mix lemon juice with rose water and dab it gently on your skin using a cotton ball. Rinse off after 10 minutes.

We would allow you go try these few natural fruits and see how it works on getting you that glowing skin, we are definitely going to be giving more fruit ideas that are good for your skin in our subsequent post as there are plenty of fruits which are naturally home-grown especially in these part of our world. With that kindly let us know if you have tried any of these tips we have highlighted so far and how it has worked for you.