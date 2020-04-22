Media giant, The Multimedia Group Limited, has donated sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Nima and Kotobabi Police Stations, Nima Government Clinic and Maamobi Polyclinic to support the government’s effort in the fight against coronavirus.





The items presented included nose masks, gloves, temperature guns and alcohol based hand sanitisers among others.





The head of Health Desk at Adom Cluster, Afia Amankwa Tamakloe and Nathaniel Attoh of Joy FM presented the items to the Nima Police Divisional Commander, ACP Abraham Aquaye.

Presenting the items, the representatives of The Multimedia Group said the donation was part of Group’s commitment to assist such crucial institutions to fight the COVID-19 disease.







The Nima Divisional Commander, ACP Aquaye, expressed gratitude to the Multimedia Group Limited for the support and promised to make good use of the items.







The Multimedia Group Limited team, after the donation, moved to the Nima Government Clinic and Maamobi Polyclinic and presented PPEs to the staff of the facilities.

Dr Farida Abdulai, the Municipal Director of Health at Ayawaso East, who received the items on behalf of the Nima Government Clinic, thanked The Multimedia Group Limited for the kind gesture and appealed to other corporate organisations to emulate the good example.