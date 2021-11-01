The Makers Electronics Company Ltd. has won the ‘Promising Company of the Year’ award at the 2021 Ghana Business Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The Makers Electronics deals in the sale of electronics and home appliances and offers services to Ghanaians from all walks of life.

The company, which is about a year old, beat competition from four other companies in that category. This year’s awards, which shortlisted over a hundred and twenty companies and individuals, is the 4th edition of the awards scheme.

The nominees were shortlisted out of the 385 companies and individuals that submitted their nominations to be considered for the awards.

In the end, seventy individuals and organizations were recognized for their excellent performances and impact within the business space and on the Ghanaian economy.

In barely a year of its operations, The Makers Electronics has five branches, three in the Greater Accra Region, and two in Kumasi and Takoradi respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Stephen Essoun, told B&FT that although the company started amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it braved the odds to stay afloat.

The award

“I give thanks to God for such wonderful recognition. Gaining such recognition from this prestigious organisation feels like Heaven on Earth. Sincerely, we started operating at a time Covid had taken over the activities of the world. My wife, Mrs. Akua Saah Essoun, and I did not give up. We decided to grow the company irrespective of the world challenge and under a space of one year, we have been able to solve the home appliances and consumer electronics needs of the good people of Ghana as well as reducing the unemployment rate in the country.”

Mr. Essoun said the company is committed to expanding its branch network whiles offering competitive prices and discounts to customers.

“I see this award as a challenge to do more by opening more branches to continue to reduce unemployment, as well as helping solve the home appliances and consumer electronics needs of the good people of Ghana. Currently operating in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, we hope to extend our branches to every corner of the country. It’s our fervent hope that Ghanaians will continue to patronize our wide range of products, with undoubtedly the highest discount ever (up to 67%). We decided to give this discount because we want to make our products easily affordable by all.”

“I want to use this medium to inform Ghanaians about our Black Friday promotion starting November 26 to 5th December 2021. All our products will be sold at factory prices.”

The awards, which was organised by Globe Productions in partnership with the Institute of Directors (IoD), Nobel International Business School (NiBS), Ipag Business School, Swiss Business School, and the Lincoln University with support from the Graphic Communications Group Limited and Media General, sought to promote business excellence nationally and internationally, as well as provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking among industry players.

Members of the awarding board included award-winning Broadcast Journalist Kwame Sefa Kayi, former Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party, Samia Nkrumah, and Kwesi Abease, former CEO of the African Business Roundtable/GIPC.

Promising Company of the Year – The Makers Electronics

The others were Prof. Akilagkpa Sawyerr, former Council of State Chairman and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, and Prof. Kwaku Atuahene-Gima, Founder, President & Executive Dean and Distinguished Professor of Innovation Management and Marketing at the Nobel International Business School, NIBS.

The 4th Ghana Business Awards recognized and rewarded excellence across all sectors of industry in Ghana, and provided the platform for individuals and companies that played significant roles in the growth and development of the business sector.

It also promoted open dialogue between relevant stakeholders in public and private sectors on adopting the right strategies to stimulate post-Covid-19 economic recovery and ensure a future of hope and shared prosperity for all Ghanaians.

Themed ‘The Digital Economy, Making More Winners’, with a team of technical expertise (Awarding Board) and independent consultants, the award categories were modeled to recognise important commercial and industrial players that contribute significantly to the economy.

Mr. Latif Abubakar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisers of the awards, Globe Productions, said the awards are a benchmark of excellence.

He explained that the benchmarks for shortlisted nominees’ performance were based on key performance indicators (KPIs) in the standards of excellence, including information technology and competitive pricing.

Business summit

This year’s awards was preceded by a business summit, and an exhibition in the morning, which was climaxed with the awards night and dinner.

In attendance were the Canadian and Spanish High Commissioners to Ghana, Kathleen Csaba, and Mr. Javier Gutiérrez, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Grace Mason, and the President of Ghana Journalists Association, Affail Monney.

There was also an address by Ms. Stephanie Hutchison, the US Embassy Economic Chief.