The Ghanaian Farmer, an all-new Television show, dedicated to highlight the significant contributions of farmers to the Ghanaian economy, is set to air on Joy Prime from Monday 31st August at 2:30pm prompt.

The show is primarily going to expose viewers to the challenges and successes of the agricultural sector by emphasizing on the role farmers play in the value chain. In a report captured by the World Bank in 2018, Agriculture has the potential to be one of the leading sectors for a more diversified Ghanaian economy.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, in Ghana Agriculture contributes to 54 % of Ghana’s GDP, and accounts for over 40 % of export earnings, while at the same time providing over 90 % of the food needs of the country.

The Ghanaian Farmer TV show, which seeks to give insights into the Agricultural landscape and activity whilst aggressively promoting the patronage of made in Ghana products, will be hosted by Enyonam Manye, the Chief Executive Officer of BizTrends Concept. Enyonam is an Entrepreneur, and a Philanthropist. Affectionately called, ‘Enyonam means business’, she is the executive producer and host of the award-winning weekly business program, BizTrends.

According to her, the remit of TV content around the Agric sector is to highlight the sector’s challenges, as well as the successes of Ghanaian farmers, for them to be celebrated and motivated.

Viewers, especially those who have keen interest in the growth of the agricultural industry, are thus entreated to make a date with Enyonam on the Ghana Farmers TV Show, Mondays at 2:30pm on Joy Prime.